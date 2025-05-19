JFrog announces platform integration with NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory

JFrog today announced the integration of its foundational DevSecOps tools with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design. JFrog will serve as the cornerstone software artifact repository and secure model registry for the agentic AI architecture.

Following a successful NVIDIA NIM integration with the JFrog Platform, this new collaboration delivers a full-spectrum MLOps solution designed to ensure scalable deployment of AI-powered applications using the NVIDIA Blackwell platform.

"We’re excited to partner with NVIDIA to bring JFrog’s Software Supply Chain Platform as the single source of truth for all software and AI assets to the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory so organizations can build and scale trusted AI solutions with confidence,” said Shlomi Ben Haim, CEO and co-founder of JFrog.

“Enterprises building AI factories need to manage the complexity of AI adoption while ensuring performance, governance, and trust,” said Justin Boitano, Vice President, Enterprise AI Software Products, NVIDIA. “JFrog’s unified software supply chain platform, paired with the NVIDIA Enterprise AI Factory validated design, enables rapid, responsible AI innovation at scale.”

The integration is designed to enable the JFrog Platform to run natively on NVIDIA Blackwell systems to help reduce latency and process tasks with performance, efficiency, and scale. It supports a wide range of AI-enabled enterprise applications, agentic and physical AI workflows, autonomous decision-making, and real-time data analysis across various industries, including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, retail, media, and manufacturing. Additionally, the system leverages NVIDIA’s engineering know-how and partner ecosystem to help enterprises accelerate time-to-value and mitigate the risks of AI deployment.

Those interested in learning more about JFrog and NVIDIA integrations or going hands-on with the NVIDIA NIM trial should visit https://jfrog.com/jfrog-and-nvidia/.