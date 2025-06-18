Salt Security launches Cloud Connect for AWS

Salt Security today announced the launch of Salt Cloud Connect for AWS, an API security solution to deliver full API visibility and posture governance without the need for traffic data or agents.

Salt Cloud Connect for AWS helps security and DevOps teams:

Get Complete Visibility in Minutes : Automatically discover all APIs across your AWS infrastructure.

Skip the Agents and Sensors : 100% agentless and read-only.

See Posture, Not Just Traffic : Identify risk exposures and misconfigurations.

Automate Posture Governance : Continuously monitor and manage API posture across services and accounts.

Integrate Seamlessly : Native support for AWS gateways and services.

Minimize Permissions, Maximize Security: Built-in guardrails and least-privilege access.

Salt Cloud Connect for AWS is available now to all Salt Security customers. To learn more about this latest innovation, visit their blog here.