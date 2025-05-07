Salt Security launches Salt Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server

Salt Security announced the launch of the Salt Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server, giving enterprise teams a novel access point of interaction with their API infrastructure, leveraging natural language and artificial intelligence (AI). Built on the open MCP standard, Salt's MCP Server enables AI agents to discover, understand, and analyze API behavior with contextual awareness and enterprise-grade precision.

Salt's MCP server creates a personal ChatGPT experience for our customers with new capabilities:

Contextual API Search: Contextual search across their entire API inventory.

API Explainer: Explain the use and functionality of each API in your environment so security teams can be more independent.

Posture Gap Contextual Search and Analysis: Allow security teams to identify API posture gaps and misconfigurations in a free-form search.

Remediation Guidance: Offers AI-driven, actionable recommendations to mitigate high-risk vulnerabilities.

Availability

The Salt MCP Server is available now through the Salt Early Access Program. Organizations interested in early access can request a demo at salt.security.