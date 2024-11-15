Armis partners with ECS to deliver CDM data services for the DHS

Armis, a cyber exposure management and security company, today announced its Armis Centrix cyber exposure management platform will be used by ECS, an IT systems integrator, to support ECS’s contract with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its new Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) Data Services.

Armis is a strategic partner to ECS for its next-generation CDM integrated solution and will be available for all participating CDM agencies to fulfill requirements for the collection and normalization of core CDM Data Sets.

Armis will work with the team at ECS to help federal civilian agencies standardize how data from cybersecurity tools and other relevant authoritative sources are integrated into the CDM Dashboard. The CDM Dashboard Ecosystem, deployed by ECS, provides cyber situational awareness data to federal civilian agencies and summarizes risk exposure across the federal government for DHS and will provide agencies with a more performant, extensible solution by leveraging and harnessing the power of Armis’ AI and ML advanced functionality.

“The CDM Program is a mission-critical initiative for federal civilian agencies to strengthen their cybersecurity posture,” said Joanna Dempsey, VP Cyber Solutions, ECS. “Armis’ AI-powered asset intelligence will be instrumental in helping agencies to better understand, prioritize, and mitigate cyber risks through the CDM Dashboard, enabling them to improve decision-making and enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of their security operations.”

Armis secures U.S. government agencies with Armis Centrix, the FedRAMP and DISA IL authorized cyber exposure management platform. Armis Centrix is powered by the Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine, which sees, protects, and manages billions of assets around the world in real time.

“Technological innovation is essential to maintaining key government functions in the face of rapidly growing cyber threats,” said Christian Terlecki, Vice President of Federal at Armis. “A growing number of federal agencies trust Armis to address their most critical cybersecurity needs. We look forward to helping CISA and other federal civilian agencies like DHS to deliver citizen services more securely and efficiently with the Armis Centrix platform.”

