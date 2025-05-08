Leidos signs Defense Threat Reduction Agency contract to transform IT systems

Leidos will modernize and operate information technology systems for the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) enterprise that will help the agency deter, prevent, and prevail against emerging threats around the world. As part of this IT transformation, Leidos will support DTRA's advance toward a zero-trust cybersecurity posture.

Through a recently awarded $205 million contract, Leidos will use artificial intelligence technologies to accelerate DTRA's progress toward more automated and efficient operations. Leidos will also work to strengthen the DTRA network environment with a resilient, secure, hybrid cloud architecture.

"This work expands our long-standing relationship with DTRA and will help raise the bar for our support of their essential mission capabilities," said Bryan Jolly, Leidos' Senior Vice President, Digital Modernization Sector. "Leidos will seek to empower DTRA with data-driven operations, designed to create a modern, secure, and efficient enterprise."

The five-year DTRA Integrated Information Technology Support Services (I3TS) award expands the company's work within the Department of Defense's "Fourth Estate," which includes agencies and activities that deliver essential support to military operations.