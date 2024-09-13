The NCS4 publishes Venue Security Director Industry Research Report

The National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security (NCS4) at The University of Southern Mississippi (USM) publishes results from their Venue Security Director Survey in an Industry Research Report.

The sports world faces unique challenges that are ever-changing. This study aims to explore professional sports venue security issues, emerging threats, and technology solutions. Information gleaned from this study will assist venue security directors in planning and policy development, venue operations, and technology utilization.

The survey consisted of 53 questions related to venue demographics, staffing, training and development, facility operations, fan behavior, and technology solutions. The online survey was administered to venue security directors hosting professional sports teams from Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Soccer (MLS), the National Basketball Association (NBA), the National Football League (NFL), and the National Hockey League (NHL).

“The purpose of the report is to provide a bird’s eye view of safety and security issues, emerging threats, and technology solutions at professional sporting venues and provide recommendations to assist security venue directors in strengthening security efforts in policies and procedures,” said Dr. Brandon Allen, NCS4 Director of Research and Associate Professor of Sport Management.

The project was approved by USM’s Institutional Review Board (IRB), which reviews academic research involving human subjects to ensure that it follows federal and university requirements.

The NCS4 produces research reports, industry whitepapers, and hosts research seminar series to inform industry professionals and academics on current sport security issues, solutions, and best practices.

Click here to view the report.