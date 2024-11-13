  • Advertise
    Industry News

    Allied Universal introduces Workforce Solution Services business unit

    Nov. 13, 2024
    Workforce Solution Services provides a wide range of premium staffing solutions to companies nationwide across diverse industries.
    Allied Universal today announced the launch of its new Workforce Solution Services business unit.

    Workforce Solution Services provides a wide range of premium staffing solutions – including direct hire, temp-to-hire and temporary – to companies nationwide across diverse industries. It replaces Allied Universal’s 30-year-old Peoplemark brand.

    “We’re the smart choice for companies seeking an edge in beating out the competition for the best talent and we’re the ideal choice for candidates searching for the right fit in the right company,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal.

    Workforce Solution Services is actively hiring for administrative, office, clerical, customer contact center, finance, accounting, logistics, manufacturing and distribution roles.

    For information on Workforce Solution Services and available positions, visit https://www.aus.com/professional-services/professional-workforce-and-staffing-solutions.

