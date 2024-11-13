Allied Universal introduces Workforce Solution Services business unit

Allied Universal today announced the launch of its new Workforce Solution Services business unit.

Workforce Solution Services provides a wide range of premium staffing solutions – including direct hire, temp-to-hire and temporary – to companies nationwide across diverse industries. It replaces Allied Universal’s 30-year-old Peoplemark brand.

“We’re the smart choice for companies seeking an edge in beating out the competition for the best talent and we’re the ideal choice for candidates searching for the right fit in the right company,” said Steve Jones, global chairman and CEO, Allied Universal.

Workforce Solution Services is actively hiring for administrative, office, clerical, customer contact center, finance, accounting, logistics, manufacturing and distribution roles.

For information on Workforce Solution Services and available positions, visit https://www.aus.com/professional-services/professional-workforce-and-staffing-solutions.