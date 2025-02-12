PSA TEC 2025 unveils dynamic speaker and sponsor lineup

The PSA Security Network (PSA), the world’s largest consortium of professional systems integrators, announced the lineup of speakers and sponsors for PSA TEC 2025 (TEC) in Aurora, Colo., March 9-12, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center.

“PSA TEC 2025 is shaping up to be an amazing event from the industry-leading education and certifications to access to the top manufacturers in the industry,” said Matt Barnette, president and CEO of the PSA Network. “The power of PSA truly lies in the relationships we foster and cultivate, and TEC is another extension of this.”

This year’s educational lineup is led by keynote speaker, Ryan Estis. Estis will deliver the presentation: Sell for Impact – Delivering Value and Winning Customers in the New Economy. Lee Odess, the voice of the global access control industry, will host TEC’s Industry Unplugged sessions interviewing executives like Tom Cook from Hanwha Vision and Michael Wong of Genea. Multiple other breakout sessions, certifications and mainstage sessions will also take place.

TEC 2025 is exclusive to PSA owners, members and sponsors providing premier educational content and networking opportunities between integrators and technology partners. Over the four days, integrators will have ample opportunities to meet with technology partners, learn about their latest innovations and solidify business relationships.

“PSA TEC 2025 would not be possible with our amazing sponsors,” said Brittany Board, director of technology partners at the PSA Network. “We are thankful for their support and looking forward to another opportunity to drive connections and business opportunities.”

Registration for TEC is open and provides access to all networking events, meals and conference courses. To view the complete agenda, go here.