Prosegur Security announces leadership transition

Prosegur Security, a leader in security services and technology-driven solutions, is proud to announce a strategic leadership transition to support the company’s next phase of growth and innovation. Effective 4/24/25, Ty Stafford will assume the role of Executive Chairman, while Daren Lopez, currently the Chief Operating Officer, will become the company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ty Stafford, who has served as CEO since 2022, has played a pivotal role in transforming Prosegur Security’s U.S. operations through strategic growth, a people-first culture, and client-centric innovation. As Executive Chairman, Stafford will remain deeply involved in steering long-term strategy and mentoring the next generation of leadership.

“Leading Prosegur has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Stafford. “I am immensely proud of what our team has accomplished together. As I transition into this new role, I have full confidence that Daren’s leadership, vision, and operational expertise will drive continued success and expansion.”

Daren Lopez brings over 30 years of leadership and industry experience, with a proven track record of operational and strategic excellence. As COO, he has been a key driver of performance improvement, client satisfaction, and internal development across the organization in the U.S. In his new role as CEO, Daren will focus on advancing Prosegur’s vision, strengthening relationships, and delivering continued value to clients and stakeholders.

“Ty’s leadership has left a lasting legacy,” said Daren Lopez. “He’s built a foundation of strength and integrity, and I’m honored to lead the next phase of our journey with the incredible team he helped shape. Together, we will build upon our strong foundation to accelerate innovation, deepen client partnerships, and expand our footprint as a trusted global security leader.”

This transition reflects Prosegur’s continued focus on strong leadership and strategic evolution as it enhances its service offerings and expands across North America.