Alibi Security announces strategic partnership with MyDoorView

Alibi Security announced a strategic partnership with MyDoorView. This new collaboration will provide Alibi’s nationwide network of security dealers and integrators with unlimited access to MyDoorView’s video intercom technology and direct support from MyDoorView’s sales team and technical specialists.

“At Alibi Security, we are committed to delivering a comprehensive suite of integrated, best-in-class technologies to our dealer network,” said Troy West, Operating Partner at Alibi Security. “The addition of MyDoorView supports that strategy by providing a modern, scalable property management solution that enables dealers to drive recurring revenue and sustainable business growth.”

MyDoorView offers a suite of cloud-based features that help users connect with visitors, manage access, and increase property security. Features include flexible intercom panels and QR code entry.

“We’ve been extremely impressed with the entire team at Alibi Security and the company’s strong focus on dealer enablement, training, and support,” said Frank Martinez, President of MyDoorView. “This alignment and direct access to thousands of Alibi reseller partners accelerates MyDoorView’s mission to deliver intuitive, scalable, and future-ready video intercom solutions.”

For more information on MyDoorView, visit https://www.alibisecurity.com/mydoorview.