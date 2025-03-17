Alibi Security and Eagle Eye Networks expand dealer network partnership

Alibi Security, a provider of integrated video surveillance and access control solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Eagle Eye Networks, a leader in cloud video surveillance. This new collaboration will provide Alibi’s nationwide network of security dealers and installers with unlimited access to Eagle Eye's full-featured video management system (VMS), coupled with complete access to Eagle Eye University training and technical support.

This marks the second partnership between the two security innovators, following the success of their first collaboration in developing Alibi Cloud VS, an exclusive camera-to-cloud video surveillance platform. Additionally, the Alibi Vigilant camera line integrates seamlessly with both Alibi Cloud VS and Eagle Eye Cloud VMS platforms, giving Alibi dealers the ability to standardize camera selection for both on-premises and cloud-based applications.

“We are very excited to add Eagle Eye’s best-in-class solution to our portfolio,” said Troy West, Operating Partner of Alibi Security. “As the security industry rapidly transitions from reactive monitoring to proactive, AI-powered solutions, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS empowers our dealer partners with cutting-edge technology that enhances safety, intelligence, and efficiency.”

“Through advanced features such as Smart Video Search, License Plate Recognition, and 911 Camera Sharing, Eagle Eye enables security professionals to move beyond passive surveillance to real-time threat detection and response,” West continued. “Our expanded partnership equips Alibi Channel Partners with the tools they need to build safer, smarter, and more connected communities—while also unlocking new opportunities for recurring revenue and long-term business growth.”

“We’re thrilled to expand our relationship with Alibi Security and to reach an even broader audience through their extensive dealer network,” said Hans Kahler, Chief Operating Officer of Eagle Eye Networks. “Alibi Security’s national reach and comprehensive support help us meet the needs of local security professionals looking for access to the expanding suite of features and capabilities offered by Eagle Eye and our integration partners.”

Connect with Alibi online or experience a personalized demo of the Alibi | Eagle Eye Cloud VMS solution at ISC West, North America’s most prominent physical security trade show, taking place from April 2-4, 2025, in Las Vegas, Alibi Security booth #5109.