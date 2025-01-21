Blue Eye integration with Eagle Eye Networks delivers proactive remote video monitoring

Blue Eye, a provider of remote video monitoring solutions, today announced a technology integration with Eagle Eye Networks, a global leader in cloud video surveillance, that delivers customized remote video monitoring to stop crime before it happens.

Blue Eye's service offering includes initial detection, talk-down intervention, and, when necessary, managed dispatch of authorities. Blue Eye's remote monitoring services and the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) together offer a powerful solution for businesses across a variety of industries, including construction, multifamily, storage, manufacturing, and critical infrastructure.

The integration eliminates the need for additional servers or hardware installations on customer networks. Eagle Eye customers can add Blue Eye remote monitoring services without adding or replacing any current equipment. This unified approach reduces complexity, speeds up evaluation and configuration, and minimizes the need for IT involvement.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eagle Eye Networks to deliver the most streamlined and effective remote monitoring solution for our customers," said Steve Jackson, President of Blue Eye. "By leveraging Eagle Eye's cloud infrastructure, we can eliminate unnecessary hardware costs and dramatically accelerate the deployment process. This integration aligns perfectly with our mission to make superior monitoring simple and accessible."

"Our technology teams worked together to create a solution that significantly simplifies operations for customers," said Corey Catten, Chief Technology Officer of Blue Eye. "By leveraging Eagle Eye's cyber-secure, cloud-based infrastructure, we can focus on delivering our best-in-class monitoring services without compromising quality or efficiency."

"Our collaboration with Blue Eye leverages the flexibility and scalability of Eagle Eye's cloud video surveillance to deliver secure, proactive remote video monitoring that protects people, assets, and business operations," said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks.

To learn more, visit www.goblueeye.com and www.een.com.