Registration opens for Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2024

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky – Registration is now open for the 2024 Electronic Security Expo (ESX), a trade show and educational conference owned by the Electronic Security Association (ESA) and The RMR Educational Event of the Year. The event designed by and for electronic security and life safety integrators/dealers will be held June 3-6 at the Kentucky International Convention Center in Louisville, Kentucky.

ESX provides security professionals with a forum to learn about the latest technology innovations, acquire proven business strategies, gain new insights based on best practices, and connect with peers to grow a trusted network. Prospective attendees are encouraged to seize the advantage of early bird registration rates available until April 19, 2024.

Bring the Team to ESX

Crafted as the pinnacle learning event, ESX offers an exclusive opportunity for security professionals to delve into best practices, unparalleled educational sessions, and team-centric benefits. To underline this commitment, ESX introduces special team registration discounts—four security professionals registering under the same pass can generously bring a fifth colleague from their company free. This provision aims to foster comprehensive team involvement, facilitating knowledge sharing at a reduced cost. Interested security pros eager to grow in their professional development can secure their spots now at www.esxweb.com/register.

“We are excited to open early bird registration for ESX 2024 and invite the security community to join us in Louisville for another year of education, innovation, and networking,” says George De Marco. “ESX is the must-attend event for security professionals seeking to stay informed about the latest best practices, technologies, and trends shaping the changing competitive landscape.”

ESX Expo Floor: Where Business Gets Done

At ESX's expo floor, attendees will engage with exhibitors for invaluable insights spanning marketing strategies, sales tactics, installation training, merchandising, and more. Exclusively catering to the pro-installed channel, ESX ensures exhibitors more quality conversations, fostering a focused and immersive experience for all participants. The event's design amplifies intimate interactions and quality dialogues across the industry by facilitating one-on-one engagements—a hallmark of ESX’s commitment to an enriching experience. Expo Booth spaces and sponsorship opportunities are still available but limited. Learn more here - www.esxweb.com/promote-your-products-at-esx

Networking with Industry Peers

ESX distinguishes itself by curating engaging networking events that break the ice and encourage connections among attendees. Among these events, attendees can look forward to:

Opening Celebration: A grand kickoff event that sets the stage for an immersive experience, allowing attendees to connect and engage in a vibrant atmosphere.

Pub Crawl: An informal and interactive evening where participants explore various local establishments while networking and fostering camaraderie.

Weinstock Celebration: A renowned event designed to bring attendees together in a convivial ambiance, offering an exceptional opportunity to network and build relationships.

Educational Programming

Beyond simply gaining expo access, dealers, integrators, and monitoring professionals wielding the Deluxe or Executive Pass can also attend unparalleled educational sessions curated by peers and industry thought leaders. Acclaimed as the industry's strongest educational programming, ESX's sessions garnered rave reviews in 2023, with over 80% of attendees rating the education sessions as VERY GOOD or EXCELLENT.

Official ESX Hotels at Discounted Rate

To enhance your ESX experience, secure your registration today and take advantage of specially curated official ESX hotel choices at discounted rates. Deadline to book is Monday, May 13, 2024:

The Galt House Hotel

Omni Louisville Hotel

Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown

Louisville Marriott Downtown

Register now and secure your spot to unlock the unrivaled learning, networking, and immersive experiences that ESX 2024 has to offer.