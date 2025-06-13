ESA reveals its four new Board Leaders

ESA members recently cast their votes to fill several open positions on the ESA Board of Directors, resulting in the election of a group of dedicated professionals who will help shape the future of the association. These individuals will play a vital role in advancing ESA’s mission.
Serving as a Director on the ESA Board is a significant responsibility. Board Members work collectively to ensure sound governance, establish strategic direction, and implement policies that drive the association’s goals forward. They also monitor progress and outcomes to ensure ESA remains aligned with its vision.
In accordance with ESA’s Bylaws, this year’s election included positions for three Integrator Directors and one Associate Member Director. Voting opened on May 12, 2025, and closed on June 3, 2025. The election was conducted electronically through a secure third-party platform to ensure transparency, accuracy, and integrity.
ESA thanks all who participated—voters, candidates, and committee members—for helping to shape a strong and representative leadership team.
ELECTION RESULTS
INTEGRATOR DIRECTOR
(Two Year Term)
Jeremy Bates – Integrator Director
VP of Business Development – Pye-Barker, Lexington, Kentucky
Jeremy Bates serves as President of Bates Security, which has five offices in the Kentucky and Florida markets serving a primarily commercial customer base. Jeremy has been an active leader in the security industry, currently serving as Vice Chair on the ESA Board of Directors, and has held positions as President of Kentucky’s ESA and the Sonitrol National Dealers Association. In 2024, Bates Security was ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Kentucky. Bates Security is a Pye-Barker Fire & Safety company, and Jeremy recently accepted a Vice President of Development position with Pye-Barker in addition to his role as President for Bates Security.
Melissa Brinkman – Integrator Director
CEO – Custom Alarm, Rochester, Minnesota
Melissa started her career in the security industry after moving back to her hometown, Rochester, MN, in December 1998. Since starting in the ‘family’ business in 1998, Melissa has held several positions within Custom Alarm, from Marketing to Sales Manager, Business Development Director, and Customer Services Manager. She was Chief Operating Officer before Leigh J. Johnson, founder and CEO at the time, announced his retirement and Melissa’s promotion to CEO in February 2014. She has always been very committed to learning as much as possible about the security industry and Custom Alarm, with a focus on taking care of the customer.
Brendan Armstrong – Integrator Director
Controller – Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia
"Having spent my entire career at Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, I consider it a privilege to be able to give back to an industry that has been so good to my family," said Armstrong. "My career began as a member of our Builder Sales Team while pursuing an undergraduate degree in accounting from George Mason University. After graduation I spent time involved in and learning from all aspects of a security integration/monitoring firm—operations, human resources, business development, financial oversight, merger and acquisition activity, tax strategy, vendor negotiations, etc.
"After years of hands-on experience, I knew a greater level of classroom instruction was required before truly becoming the business leader I wanted to be, so (while continuing to work full-time) I enrolled at Georgetown University to pursue my Masters in Business Administration. As a leader of our firm, my goal is to create a company culture focused on constantly challenging ourselves by stepping outside of our comfort zone to embrace tomorrow’s technology and implement it into our business units."
ASSOCIATE MEMBER DIRECTOR
(Two Year Term)
Jake Voll – Associate Director
CEO - SS&Si Dealer Network
Jake Voll is the President of SS&Si Dealer Network, an independent distribution company serving over 1,000 security integrators nationwide. With branch locations outside Orlando, FL, and Huntsville, AL, SS&Si provides competitive pricing, private labeling, fast shipping, marketing support, vendor programs, and funding solutions. In his role, Jake holds full P&L responsibility and oversees sales, marketing, customer support, vendor relationships, strategy, and partnerships.
Jake’s career in the security industry began in high school, working in his family’s alarm business, where he gained hands-on experience in technical operations, sales, and marketing. In 2006, he launched an e-commerce company specializing in security products, later developing a professional partner program in 2009. In 2010, he shifted his focus entirely to SS&Si Dealer Network, helping it grow into a trusted distribution partner for security professionals across the country.