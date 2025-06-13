ESA reveals its four new Board Leaders

Brendan Armstrong – Integrator Director

Controller – Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, Chantilly, Virginia

"Having spent my entire career at Trinity Wiring & Security Solutions, I consider it a privilege to be able to give back to an industry that has been so good to my family," said Armstrong. "My career began as a member of our Builder Sales Team while pursuing an undergraduate degree in accounting from George Mason University. After graduation I spent time involved in and learning from all aspects of a security integration/monitoring firm—operations, human resources, business development, financial oversight, merger and acquisition activity, tax strategy, vendor negotiations, etc.

"After years of hands-on experience, I knew a greater level of classroom instruction was required before truly becoming the business leader I wanted to be, so (while continuing to work full-time) I enrolled at Georgetown University to pursue my Masters in Business Administration. As a leader of our firm, my goal is to create a company culture focused on constantly challenging ourselves by stepping outside of our comfort zone to embrace tomorrow’s technology and implement it into our business units."