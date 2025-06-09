The Electronic Security Association announces Credly Digital Badging for CAT Level 1

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) announced a new initiative to enhance the value and visibility of its training certifications. Beginning immediately, individuals who successfully complete ESA’s Certified Alarm Technician (CAT) Level 1 course will be awarded a verified digital badge through Credly, a digital credentialing platform.

This new partnership empowers ESA-certified professionals to easily showcase their credentials online—whether on LinkedIn, digital resumes, email signatures, or professional portfolios. Each digital badge includes detailed metadata verifying the recipient's achievement, the criteria required, and the issuing authority.

How it works:

Enroll in the CAT Level 1 Certification

Complete all course requirements

Pass the proctored exam

Look for an email from [email protected] in the inbox linked to your ESA Learning Portal

Click “Accept Your Badge” to begin the credentialing process

Register your badge in Credly with the same email address connected to your ESA Learning Portal

Showcase your new credential—share your digital badge on LinkedIn, your resume, or email signature

“ESA is committed to delivering training that leads to meaningful career opportunities,” says Jillian Bateman-McIntosh, Chief Operating Officer of ESA. “By partnering with Credly, we’re enabling security professionals to better demonstrate the value of their expertise in a verifiable, portable format that aligns with today’s digital landscape.”

Credly digital badges are secure, shareable, and backed by standards-compliant metadata. They validate an individual’s knowledge to customers, supervisors, peers, and potential employers, reinforcing the credibility of the certification and the professional behind it.

To sign up for the CAT Level 1 online course, visit www.courses.esaweb.org/cat-level-1.

ESA’s National Training School will be expanding its digital credentialing efforts, with more certifications set to offer Credly digital badges in the coming months.