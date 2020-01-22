ESX 2020 Keynote announced

Kick off your ESX experience and get motivated with Wednesday's opening keynote speaker Ryan Estis. Ryan will offer practical advice for cultivating a healthy workplace as a leader and understand what it takes to elevate engagement, unleash human potential, and compete to win in the new world of work.
You'll walk away from this session ready to:
- Embrace change in the new economy
- Learn from global workforce trends and forecasting from our research portfolio
- Build high-trust, high-value relationships
- Connect employees to a shared vision and set of values
- Effectively use emerging technology to improve communication, culture, and work life
Want to learn more about Ryan's keynote? View a preview here.