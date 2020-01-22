ESX 2020 Keynote announced

Kick off your ESX experience and get motivated with Wednesday's opening keynote speaker Ryan Estis. Ryan will offer practical advice for cultivating a healthy workplace as a leader and understand what it takes to elevate engagement, unleash human potential, and compete to win in the new world of work.

You'll walk away from this session ready to:

Embrace change in the new economy

Learn from global workforce trends and forecasting from our research portfolio

Build high-trust, high-value relationships

Connect employees to a shared vision and set of values

Effectively use emerging technology to improve communication, culture, and work life

Want to learn more about Ryan's keynote? View a preview here.