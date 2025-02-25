SIA names Convergint, Wavelynx, and Wesco as 2025 Members of the Year

The Security Industry Association (SIA) is pleased to announce that Convergint, Wavelynx, and Wesco will each receive a 2025 SIA Member of the Year Award. SIA will present the honorees with their awards at The Advance, SIA’s annual membership meeting, which will be held April 1 during ISC West.

The SIA Member of the Year Award honors SIA member companies that have shown notable involvement in SIA committees and working groups, SIA events, and the SIA Education at ISC conference program; leadership activity; recruitment of SIA members; and contributions to SIA thought leadership and the industry overall. For the first time, SIA will present the award to three companies—highlighting the diversity of the association’s membership and showcasing companies of different scales that exhibit outstanding engagement in SIA and the security industry.

“SIA is proud to recognize Convergint, Wavelynx, and Wesco as the 2025 SIA Members of the Year. For the first time ever, we are celebrating three companies with this distinguished award, and we applaud these dedicated SIA member organizations for their valuable contributions to both SIA and our industry through active service in our committees and communities, event participation and support, and high engagement in many different areas of the association,” said SIA Board of Directors Chair Scott Dunn. “We look forward to honoring these industry leaders at ISC West, and we thank them for their exceptional involvement and for helping to further SIA’s efforts to shape the future of the security industry.”

Convergint—a global service-based systems integrator—has been a corporate member of SIA since 2006. The company actively participates in a variety of SIA programs, events, courses, offerings, and services. Convergint colleagues have been active contributors and/or speakers in SIA’s events and publications, including the annual Security Megatrends report, the Securing New Ground (SNG) conference, and SIA Education at ISC West, and the company has been a generous sponsor of a variety of SIA events.

The company’s colleagues have been regular attendees of SIA conferences and networking events, including SIA Honors Night, SIAThere! networking events, the Vertical Insights symposium series, and the National Capital Region Security Forum events; participated in SIA training and certification programs, including the Certified Security Project Management certification and the SIAcademy training offerings; and been active consumers of SIA resources like the School Security Funding Guide and Security Convergence 2024 report.

Convergint Technologies’ Mike Mathes serves as treasurer of the SIA Board of Directors, Eric Yunag of Convergint is a member of the SIA Security Megatrends Advisory Board, and nearly 40 other Convergint colleagues are involved in SIA’s committees and communities. Convergint has also been engaged with SIA’s award and scholarship programs, receiving the RISE Scholarship and 25 on the RISE award recognition, and the company has been a generous supporter of the RISE Scholarship.

“SIA has long been a catalyst for collaboration, growth, insight, and education for the security industry, which is why Convergint being recognized as a SIA Member of the Year is a tremendous honor,” said Convergint Executive Vice President, Western Operations Mike Mathes. “We at Convergint look forward to supporting their great work and helping to drive its mission to continuously move our industry forward.”

Wavelynx—which offers an interoperable, secure access control platform for businesses—joined SIA in 2016. The company is an enthusiastic SIA member involved in a variety of SIA events, programs, and initiatives. Wavelynx is an active participant in SIA events and education offerings, with team members regularly attending events like SIA’s offerings at ISC West and East and webinars, and the company has generously sponsored and attended AcceleRISE, Securing New Ground, and The Interface.

Wavelynx team members have actively participated in SIA’s training and standards offerings, including the SIAcademy learning series and the Open Supervised Device Protocol standard, and the company’s leaders have been valuable contributors and speakers in SIA events and programs, including SNG, the Return on Security breakfast, ISC East and West, and SPARC, SIA’s technical end user forum.

Wavelynx’s leaders are highly engaged in SIA’s committees and communities, with the company’s president, Robert Lydic, serving as a member of SIA’s Executive Advisory Board and as co-chair of the Startups in Security community.

“On behalf of the entire Wavelynx team, we are incredibly grateful to receive the SIA Member of the Year award,” said Wavelynx President Robert Lydic. “We’ve found our involvement with the SIA to be immensely rewarding, both professionally and personally. We believe that a thriving industry benefits everyone, and we’re committed to continuing our support and engagement with the SIA for years to come.”

Wesco—a leading provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions—has been an active SIA member since 2013.

The company’s employees are frequent attendees and supporters of SIA events and programs, including SIA Honors Night, SIAThere!, AcceleRISE, and SIA’s events at ISC West and East, and the company has been a generous sponsor of SIA programs, including the OT-IT Convergence Report, Market Leaders Reception, Security LeadHER, SNG, SIA Technology Insights, the Security Market Index, and the Critical Infrastructure Lunch and Learn at ISC East. Wesco’s employees have been active participants in and consumers of SIA training offerings and publications, including the GrantED grants training course and the Security Convergence 2024 report, and the company’s leaders have been key contributors and/or speakers in SIA programs like SIA GovSummit, SNG, and ISC West.

Wesco’s Tara Dunning is a member of the SIA Board of Directors and the Security Megatrends Advisory Board; Renee Thompson, director of global sustainability and environmental compliance at Wesco, is chair of SIA’s Environmental, Social, and Governance Advisory Board; and over 20 of the company’s team members are involved in various SIA committees and communities, including the SIA Women in Security Forum.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Security Industry Association as a Member of the Year. This acknowledgment reflects our deep commitment to the security industry and our ongoing collaboration with SIA to drive innovation, thought leadership, and meaningful progress,” said Wesco Vice President, Sales and Strategy, Global Security and Infrastructure, Tara Dunning. “We greatly value our partnership with SIA and appreciate its unwavering dedication to advancing the industry. We look forward to continuing our engagement and working together to support the evolving needs of our customers and partners around the world.”

The Advance 2025 will take place on Tuesday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m. in The Venetian Expo during ISC West. At this special membership meeting, attendees will review official association business, meet the new SIA board members, and participate in SIA elections, recognize volunteer achievements from the past year, exchange market intelligence for the year ahead, and enjoy a dynamic keynote presentation from Sonny Tai, president of Actuate. In addition to presenting the SIA Member of the Year Award, SIA will honor the 2025 recipients of the Sandy Jones Volunteer of the Year Award and Committee Chair of the Year Award. Learn more and register to attend.