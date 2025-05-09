Minuteman Security & Life Safety Acquires Shanix Technology

Minuteman Security & Life Safety announced its acquisition of Shanix Technology, a Cranston, R.I.-based security and audio-visual integrator. The move strengthens Minuteman’s presence in New England and brings its total number of East Coast offices to 28.

Founded in 1983, Shanix Technology has built a strong reputation in the higher education and healthcare markets. Under the leadership of President Kekin Shah, the company employs more than 30 professionals and delivers integrated security and presentation technology solutions across New England.

“Shanix has built an excellent reputation in the higher education and healthcare space, with their solution-driven attention to detail,” said Joseph Lynch, CEO of Minuteman Security & Life Safety. “I have personally known Kekin and his team for more than 25 years and respect their reputation and robust capabilities in security and audiovisual systems. Given their close proximity to our Massachusetts headquarters and many adjacent branch offices, we are excited to bring our two companies together. It really is a complementary partnership.”

Shah echoed the enthusiasm: “Shanix's success is built on the high-trust and transparent relationships we have with our clients, and I knew that Minuteman operated the same way. We are looking forward to helping our clients meet their evolving security and life safety needs, by leveraging Minuteman's extensive set of security supplier relationships.”

The acquisition also enhances Minuteman’s Program Management Office, supporting national and global deployments. The company, founded in 1988 and headquartered in Andover, Mass., now employs more than 500 professionals and offers a full suite of services including video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection and emergency communications.

Minuteman's most previous aquisition was security technology integrator AdaptToSolve of LaGrange, Ga.