Minuteman Security & Life Safety acquires AdaptToSolve

Minuteman Security & Life Safety today announced that it has acquired security technology integrator AdaptToSolve of LaGrange, Georgia.

With the acquisition of AdaptToSolve, a well-established integrator that covers the state of Georgia, Minuteman achieves full geographic coverage of the U.S. East Coast. The combined company’s engineers and field technicians now operate out of 27 office locations on the East Coast, and its Program Management Office supports national and global rollouts.

AdaptToSolve has been delivering security technology solutions for 19 years under the leadership of President Doyle Hagler. The company employs more than 70 professionals among seven branch offices located throughout Georgia. Doyle Hagler and the entire AdaptToSolve team will continue to grow the firm’s operations and support client relationships.

Minuteman CEO Joe Lynch said, “The Minuteman mission is to improve security and safety for our clients from Maine to Florida and beyond, and this acquisition helps us enormously. We’re thrilled with the AdaptToSolve partnership and the opportunities it provides the combined organization to deliver enhanced service to our customers, as well as career growth opportunities for all our employees. Our expanded super-regional footprint, team of highly skilled technicians, and Doyle’s leadership will deliver additional value to all our stakeholders as we continue to grow.”

AdaptToSolve President Doyle Hagler remarked, “We knew this partnership was the right next step for the team since both companies share the same service-oriented, client-first mentality. We’ll be better able to serve the government and commercial enterprises of Georgia with Minuteman’s experience in delivering large-scale security solutions that leverage the full range of today’s security and life safety technology.”

Minuteman’s Corporate President Ron Oetjen said, “We’re excited to welcome the team from AdaptToSolve to the Minuteman family. This partnership gives Minuteman the footprint we needed in Georgia to serve our clients, and the AdaptToSolve team is a great cultural fit with our organization. Doyle built a great business, and now we will do great things together.”

The combination was effective October 18, 2024.