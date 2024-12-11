Integration Association of Florida (IAF) enters exclusive partnership with Bedrock Learning

The Integration Association of Florida (IAF) is excited to announce a new partnership with Bedrock Learning, a leader in training and education for the integration industry. This exclusive license agreement marks a significant milestone in IAF's mission to elevate industry standards and enhance professional development opportunities for its members and the industry at large through Alarm Academy, IAF’s premier training school.

As part of this strategic collaboration, IAF has secured the exclusive rights and purchased the intellectual property for 10 online courses and 4 assessment tests from Bedrock Learning. These courses combined will add over 56 hours of training to Alarm Academy’s growing Course Catalog and are designed to provide in-depth knowledge and practical skills essential for professionals in the security, automation, fire, and electrical (limited energy) industries. The addition of these resources to IAF's educational portfolio underscores our commitment to fostering excellence and innovation within the sector.

"Partnering with Bedrock Learning allows us to offer top-tier educational content that aligns perfectly with our goal of supporting the continuous growth and development of our members," said Shannon Few, Executive Director of IAF. "This agreement not only enhances the value of IAF membership but also ensures that our professionals have access to the best industry training at an affordable price point."

Industry pioneer Helen Heneveld, Founder and President of Bedrock Learning, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "We are delighted to partner with IAF to bring our top-notch training courses to their members and the broader industry. This collaboration is an exciting opportunity to enhance the skills and expertise of integration professionals by delivering exceptional content that has been curated and refined over the last 20 years. Together, we can drive the industry forward by providing the highest quality education and training."

Diego del Pino, IAF VP/President-Elect and Education Committee Chair, added, "We are thrilled to bring these high-quality courses and assessments to our members. As a Bedrock Learning training client, I can speak personally to the quality of the courses and materials we have acquired! This partnership is a testament to our commitment to educational excellence."

Marvin Smith, IAF President, echoed these sentiments, stating, "The security, automation, fire, and electrical (limited energy) industries that we serve are constantly evolving, and staying ahead of the curve is crucial. Our enhanced Course Catalog and portfolio of educational and workforce development resources empower our members with the tools and knowledge they need to lead in this dynamic field. We are dedicated to providing the best possible training resources, and this partnership significantly strengthens our ability to do so."

The 10 online courses cover a wide range of topics, including:

The Connected World Fundamentals for Electronic Systems Technicials (FEST) Networking 101 Home Theater Technologies Explained Audio, Video, and Streaming Media Technologies + BOOK Security Systems 101 Access Control 101 Project Management for Residential Installation with Download FEST in Spanish Cabling, Networking, and Communication Technologies + BOOK

All courses are completely updated with all of the latest industry information, advancements in technology, solutions, product offerings, and more.

In addition to the courses, the 4 assessment tests, including Installation Skills, Networking, Audio/Video, and Selling Aptitude, will help professionals evaluate their understanding and proficiency in key areas, ensuring they can meet and exceed industry standards. The assessments will also be a critical component of IAF’s workforce development initiatives to help members evaluate new hires and then provide their techs with training from Alarm Academy to fill in the gaps.

This partnership will provide IAF members with unparalleled access to high-quality educational materials, enabling them to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving industry. The exclusive license agreement with Bedrock Learning represents a significant investment in the future of our members and the industry as a whole.

IAF will be rolling out these courses and assessments by the end of the year, with detailed information on enrollment and access to be provided soon. We encourage all industry professionals to take advantage of these new offerings to enhance their skills, knowledge, and professional growth.

For more information, please visit www.AlarmAcademy.org and www.IAF-Safe.org.