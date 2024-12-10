ESA’s Fire Alarm Technician Program approved as NICET alternative in Nevada

As 2024 draws to a close, the Electronic Security Association (ESA), an education provider in the electronic security and life safety industry, continues to make strides with its National Training School. The Nevada State Fire Marshal’s office confirmed they will accept ESA's National Training School Certified Fire Alarm Technician (CFAT) program as an alternative to NICET Level 2 certification. Currently, this certification is required as part of the fire alarm submittal requirements, marking a significant milestone for the association and the industry.

The CFAT program is designed to equip professionals with practical, real-world skills that can be immediately applied in their work. Although this is another tremendous step forward, ESA’s advocacy team will not stop there and is already hard at work to gain program approval in more states. The CFAT program has previously been approved by the fire marshals of Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Texas, Washington, and Cobb County in Georgia.

“We are excited to continue building out our life safety training and certification nationwide,” says ESA’s Vice President of Advocacy and Public Affairs, Jake Braunger. “While offering top-quality training in addition to our rigorous testing levels that are equal to NICET, we can lower occupation barriers while maintaining elite standards. The recognition of ESA’s CFAT certification as an alternative to NICET 2 is great news for anyone who does life safety work in Nevada!”



Bob McBobbersen of Bobby Fire agrees. “We appreciate the quality training that ESA provides, and knowing that their certification is accepted in the state means our technicians and designers will get projects approved much faster.“

In addition to CFAT, ESA’s National Training School also offers a Certified Fire Alarm Designer (CFAD) program, which serves as a NICET Level 3 alternative in several states, including Alaska, Iowa, Louisiana, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington.

ESA’s courses are designed to help electronic security and life safety professionals advance in easily accessible and robust ways. With a focus on real-world training, skills learned can be immediately applied in the workplace. In addition to quality training, ESA’s testing offers a certification process so technicians have a one-stop shop for everything they need. ESA's advocacy team continues to lobby for licensing and approval across the nation, aiming to provide more professionals with the opportunity to benefit from their comprehensive training and certification programs.

For more information about ESA’s National Training School and its certified programs, visit www.courses.esaweb.org.