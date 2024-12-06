Registration opens for the Electronic Security Expo (ESX) 2025

The Electronic Security Association (ESA) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for its 2025 Electronic Security Expo (ESX). This trade show and educational conference, known to dealers and integrators as The RMR Educational Event of the Year, is designed by and for electronic security and life safety integrators and dealers. ESX 2025 will be held June 16-19 at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Cobb County, Atlanta, GA.

ESX is an ideal forum for security professionals to learn about the latest technology, acquire proven business strategies and new insights based on best practices, and interact with peers to grow a trusted network. Prospective attendees can take advantage of early bird registration rates until Friday, April 18, 2025.

Bring the Team to ESX

ESX is an exclusive opportunity for security professionals to leverage powerful educational sessions. It delivers many team-centric benefits, and, to underscore this team-focused effort, ESX offers special team registration discounts:

Register 5 or more people and receive 10% off.

Register 10+ people and receive 20% off.

*There will be no discount added to an Expo Only pass or a spouse pass, but they will count towards the total count to get to 5 or 10 people.*

This incentive promotes full team involvement and facilitates training and networking opportunities at a reduced cost.

“ESX 2025 promises to continue the tradition of offering attendees the very best of educational offerings, innovation, and extensive networking opportunities,” says George De Marco, ESX Chairman. “We’re pleased to announce that early bird registration is now open and look forward to welcoming security professionals eager to stay on top of the latest technologies, best practices, and trends shaping the ever-evolving security industry.”

Spots can be secured now at www.esxweb.com/register.

Excitement on the Show Floor

The Expo’s show floor is the place to be for attendees to meet up close and personal with industry manufacturers and other exhibitors, providing invaluable insights such as sales and marketing strategies, product demos, installation training, and more. The event is designed to facilitate one-on-one interactions and quality dialogues that provide attendees with valuable information they can harness to grow their businesses and RMR.

Expo booth spaces and sponsorship opportunities are still available but limited. Learn more here: www.esxweb.com/esx-floor-plan.

Networking Events That Bring the Industry Together

ESX has earned its reputation for providing participants with a broad array of meaningful and fun networking events that include the:

Opening Celebration: A grand kickoff event with hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and live music to launch a week of connecting, knowledge-sharing, and industry advancement!

Pub Crawl: Take in the nightlife that is uniquely Atlanta while forging new industry friendships and nurturing old ones during this casual and fun night out on the town. Stops include Murph’s, The Tavern at Live!, and Park Bench Battery.

Weinstock Celebration: Celebrate the ESA Weinstock Person of the Year under the lights at Truist Park as the Atlanta Braves take the field vs. the New York Mets! Whether you're a die-hard baseball fan or just looking for a fun night out, this is the perfect way to experience America's favorite pastime with industry leaders. The Weinstock Celebration ticket can be added onto your registration purchase. Fee includes your ballpark ticket, access to the Hank Aaron Terrace, and food/beverage (alcoholic drinks available for purchase separately).

Exceptional Educational Programming

Beyond the excitement of the Expo show floor, dealers, integrators, and monitoring professionals holding the Deluxe or Executive Pass can also take part in over 30 exceptional educational sessions led by peers and industry thought leaders.

Book Your Stay at a Discounted Rate

We are partnering with the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel for ESX 2025! Conveniently connected to the Cobb Galleria Centre, this hotel gives attendees ultra-easy access to attend sessions, network, and retreat back to their rooms. Secure your registration for ESX 2025 today and take advantage of specially curated official ESX hotel choices at discounted rates. The deadline to book is Monday, May 26, 2025.