Owen Smart Video Acquires Western AV’s Security Division Assets

Owen Smart Video Solutions, a regional provider of commercial video surveillance and security services, has acquired the security division assets of Western Audio Visual (Western AV) as part of a strategic growth initiative in Southern California.

The acquisition bolsters Owen Smart Video’s presence in the Greater Los Angeles area and expands its customer base of commercial clients. “This acquisition allows us to provide top-tier security solutions while laying the groundwork for future expansion,” Chris Pierce, president of Owen Smart Video, announced on LinkedIn.

Several team members from Western AV’s security division are expected to join Owen as part of the transition.

Western AV was advised in the transaction by DECO Ventures, a firm led by George De Marco.

“This strategic transaction allows Western AV to focus on their core business while ensuring their security clients continue receiving excellent service under Owen Smart Video’s leadership in the Southern California market,” De Marco stated on LinkedIn.

Owen Smart Video Solutions is the Southern California arm of Owen Security Solutions — a Georgia-based security company founded in 1973 — that was rebranded in California during its 2023 expansion to focus on advanced video surveillance and related security services.