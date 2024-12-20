Blackford Capital acquires Security Fire Systems, enters the fire safety and security space

Blackford Capital, a lower middle market private equity firm, today announced the December 12 acquisition of Security Fire Systems (“SFS”), a leading provider of sprinkler design, engineering, and installation services located in Dallas-Fort Worth, launching Blackford Capital’s Fire Safety Consolidation Platform and entering the fire safety and security space. The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

Founded in 1993, SFS is an industry leader for fire security and protection, offering a comprehensive line of products and services, including automatic fire sprinkler design services, fire sprinkler system installation, system testing, system maintenance and servicing, remodels and retrofits, fire alarms, and emergency response. SFS is certified to provide services in Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, and Oklahoma to different customer bases and end markets, consisting of hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, aviation, government, residential, and religious properties. Mike Alexander is SFS’s CEO and Founder, and Chris Alexander is President.

“We are excited to welcome SFS as the first company in our Fire Safety Consolidation portfolio to enter the fast-growing fire safety and security space. Mike and SFS’ longstanding management team bring extensive expertise and have demonstrated consistent growth at SFS over the past two decades,” said Martin Stein, Founder and Managing Director of Blackford Capital. “The fire safety industry is currently fragmented across geographies and products/markets. We look forward to pursuing further add-on acquisitions to consolidate the industry’s high-growth, high-margin segments and leverage natural synergies, such as servicing and maintenance for installation work.”

Following the acquisition, all members of SFS’ management team and employees, including Mike and Chris Alexander, will remain with the company.

“We are thrilled to partner with Martin and Blackford Capital’s seasoned operating partners to begin the next chapter of growth for SFS,” said Chris Alexander, SFS’ President. “SFS has a bright future within the fire safety and security industry. We look forward to increasing our capabilities by offering more diversified services and expanding our solutions to a broader market and customer base through organic and acquisitive means.”

McGuireWoods and Varnum LLP served as legal counsel for Blackford Capital. Oak North Bank PLC provided financing for the acquisition. Plante Moran advised on financial and tax diligence.