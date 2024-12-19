Pye-Barker Fire & Safety expands reach in Pacific Northwest with Moon Security Services acquisition

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety has acquired Moon Security Services, expanding its reach in the Pacific Northwest. Marking a milestone in Pye-Barker's delivery of full-suite services, the acquisition allows Pye-Barker to deliver security, fire alarm, video surveillance, access control, and data security services to commercial customers in Washington, Idaho, and Oregon.

Moon Security Service, Inc. was founded in 1957. With branches in Pasco, Spokane, Wenatchee, and Redmond, Washington, Moon Security installs and services integrated security, fire alarm, fire and smoke detection, CCTV, access control, and other life safety systems for commercial and industrial customers. It also conducts 24/7 alarm monitoring.

Transcending security services, Moon leadership prioritizes caring for the community and has been actively involved on security association boards to advance the industry. The company also supports Habitat for Humanity home builds for Tri-Cities families.

"Moon Security has been in my family for over 60 years. My mother, Ruth Ann, passed it to my sisters and me before I became president in 2020," said Michael A. Miller, Moon Security Owner. "Finding the right partner for the next phase isn't easy, but I like that Pye-Barker is a collection of family businesses, and their leadership focuses on doing right by their technicians, people, and community, just like we always have. Through Pye-Barker, I've found a partner to carry on my family's legacy."

"Mike Miller and the Moon Security team exemplify great leadership, and their success is a result of their dedication to their people and the business," said Pye-Barker CEO Bart Proctor. "To welcome Moon Security to our company and introduce them to our customers is an honor that will benefit our communities."

George De Marco from DECO Ventures represented Moon in the transaction. Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP represented Pye-Barker.