Introducing Need Technologies, a Montreal-based technology solutions integration firm

Introducing Need Technologies, an audio-visual (AV) physical security and telecom system integration company founded by industry veteran Charles Freedman. They are proud to officially announce the launch of their company and website with a tagline that encapsulates its client-first approach, “We listen to what you want, and guide you to what you need.” Need Technologies is set to transform how businesses and organizations connect with and leverage technology solutions with its people-first approach.

The culmination of over three decades of industry experience, Need Technologies is the embodiment of Charles Freedman’s lifelong passion for leveraging technology to create meaningful connections. With a career spanning roles at global AV resellers and manufacturers, Charles has honed a philosophy centered around trust, integrity, and inclusivity. His guiding principle, that tech should serve people, underscores the company’s mission to deliver solutions that prioritize people above all else.

Need Technologies offers a suite of services designed to provide seamless, frictionless experiences that enhance environments. Each service is detailed on the company’s website, where clients can explore the expertise Need Technologies brings to the table:

Consulting and Facilitating: Expert guidance to navigate complex technology needs.

System Design/Planning: Custom solutions tailored to each unique project.

Full Project Installations: End-to-end integration services for reliable execution.

Service Contracts (SLA): Long-term support for peace of mind and optimal performance.

These services are built on a foundation of honesty, transparency, and trust, ensuring that clients receive solutions that not only meet their expectations but exceed them.

Specializing in professional ProAV, Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C), security technology, and telecom, Need Technologies bridges the gap between innovation and usability. From enhancing boardrooms and classrooms to securing facilities and creating unified communication networks, the company’s modern approach ensures that every solution integrates seamlessly into its environment, empowering users to focus on what matters most.

Visitors to the new website, offered in English and French, can learn more about the company’s vision, values, and services. The site is designed to reflect Need Technologies’ commitment to transparency and inclusivity, offering easy navigation and a user-friendly experience that mirrors the company’s frictionless solutions.

“Need Technologies has been a dream in the making for more than 30 years,” said Charles Freedman, President of Need Technologies. “This company is built on the principle that technology should serve people, not the other way around. We are excited to help our clients create spaces that are not only functional but enjoyable, and we look forward to guiding them to the solutions they truly need.”