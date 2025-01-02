FAST announces 2025 National Security Technician Day

The Foundation for Advancing Security Talent (FAST) has announced the third annual National Security Technician Day, an annual commemorative day held on Jan. 23 to honor security technicians across the country. On National Security Technician Day 2025 and the week that follows, FAST encourages all businesses and individuals in the security industry to recognize the hard work, dedication, and skills that security technicians provide.

From the installation of security solutions to the configuration and service of this equipment, the efforts of security technicians are essential to the delivery and function of security technologies that protect our country, its citizens, businesses, and government; the skilled work of security technicians underpins the safety of our homes and even our nation’s homeland security.

“National Security Technician Day is a moment to spotlight the exceptional contributions of our unsung heroes of security,” said Kerri Sutherland, chair of the FAST Board of Directors and manager of human resources business partnerships at Axis Communications. “This day provides a vital opportunity to honor the expertise, dedication, and countless efforts of security technicians who adapt to our ever-changing world to protect our communities and drive our industry forward. At FAST, we are honored to champion the efforts of these individuals, whose work forms the backbone of our industry. I look forward to coming together on Jan. 23 to celebrate their achievements and recognize the critical role they play in shaping our industry. We cannot thank them enough for their invaluable work!”

The Security Industry Association (SIA) and the Electronic Security Association (ESA) are working in tandem with FAST to celebrate National Security Technician Day. Together the three organizations are recommending companies make their appreciation demonstrable to the security technicians at their company or their partner companies. National Security Technician Day has been formally registered on the National Day Calendar, and FAST will provide ESA and SIA members with marketing resources to support companies’ communications and activities to celebrate these valuable employees who install and service security systems.

SIA, ESA, and FAST encourage the security industry to join us in making this day memorable for those who work tirelessly to keep us safe. Here’s how you can get involved:

Spread the Word: Amplify the celebration by sharing your stories and appreciation on social media using the hashtag #NationalSecurityTechnicianDay. Tag FAST in your posts to help us highlight these incredible professionals.

Amplify the celebration by sharing your stories and appreciation on social media using the hashtag #NationalSecurityTechnicianDay. Tag FAST in your posts to help us highlight these incredible professionals. Celebrate Your Technicians: Organize special events, offer tokens of appreciation like gifts or bonuses, or consider giving them extra time off. These gestures, big or small, go a long way in showing gratitude and boosting morale.

To learn more about National Security Technician Day on Jan. 23, please visit the FAST website or contact FAST at [email protected]. In early January, FAST will also offer an online tool through which companies and organizations can officially register as supporters of National Security Technician Day 2025.