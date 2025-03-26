Everon appoints senior-level leadership to expand video monitoring service offerings

Everon, a security integrator and premier provider of commercial security, fire, and life safety solutions in the U.S., today announced that David Charney has joined the team as Sr. Vice President, Video Command Center.

With nearly 20 years of industry experience, Charney has established himself as a leader of innovation in cutting-edge spaces. He has held key executive roles, including President, Chief Operating Officer, and most recently Chief Customer Officer for Stealth Monitoring, a leading intelligent video monitoring services provider that he co-founded. Charney also currently serves as Co-Chair of The Monitoring Association’s (TMA) Surveillance and Video Verification Committee.

As Sr. Vice President, Video Command Center for Everon, he will focus on expanding Everon’s portfolio of video monitoring solutions and capabilities while maintaining high-quality customer service on a national scale.

“David has long been a highly influential and innovative leader in this industry and views technology through a customer-centric lens,” said Tim Whall, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer for Everon. “His proven expertise and market-leading insight will elevate Everon in the video monitoring space, ensuring we provide our customers with the most advanced video solutions and services.”