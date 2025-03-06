Everon announces Bobby Dale as Chief Customer Officer

Everon announced today that Bobby Dale has joined the executive leadership team in the role of Chief Customer Officer.

With over 40 years of sales and executive leadership experience in the industry, Dale is a seasoned commercial security veteran. He previously served in prominent roles at Protection 1, ADT, and ADT Commercial. As Chief Customer Officer, Dale will lead Everon’s efforts to strengthen its customer-centric approach, ensuring that the needs of customers are central to the company's decision-making and strategy. He will work closely with Everon’s National Account organization and the company's entire customer base, fostering deeper partnerships across various industries and reinforcing Everon’s commitment to quality and consistency nationwide.

“We’ve created this new role to demonstrate our commitment to enhancing the customer experience at the highest level, and we couldn’t be more excited to have Bobby in this position,” said Tim Whall, Chairman of the Board and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Everon. “Bobby has been an exceptional leader and a staunch advocate for customers for decades. In an industry where service quality is a key differentiator, his dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our vision for Everon’s future and the customer experience we aim to deliver. His relationship-building skills are unmatched, and his deep industry knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and serve our customers across the country.”

“I’m truly honored to join Everon during this exciting time and to play a part in shaping the customer experience at every level,” said Dale. “I’m committed to further fostering our culture of excellence and elevating Everon’s reputation to be synonymous with outstanding service.”

To learn more about Everon, please visit everonsolutions.com.