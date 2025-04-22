Zeus Fire & Security CEO Finalist for EY's 2025 Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Scott R. Elkins, CEO of Zeus Fire & Security, has been named a finalist for the 2025 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Greater Philadelphia Award.

Now in its 40th year, the Entrepreneur of the Year program celebrates the bold leaders who disrupt markets through the world’s most ground-breaking companies, revolutionizing industries and making a profound impact on communities, according to an announcement.

An independent panel of judges selected Elkins, among other finalists, recognizing his visionary leadership, resilience and relentless pursuit of innovation.

A second-generation fire and security entrepreneur, Elkins built Universal Atlantic Systems into a thriving business operating across North America before leading its acquisition and becoming the founding CEO of Zeus in 2022. Since then, he has transformed Zeus into one of the fastest-growing, tech-enabled life safety companies in the nation, completing 20 acquisitions, doubling profits, and expanding to over 800 employees across seven hubs.

With a mission to protect people, property, and profits, Elkins has championed a culture of purpose, investing in talent, innovation, and local legacy brands to deliver world-class services at scale.

“This recognition is a reflection of the incredible people I’ve had the privilege to collaborate with over the course of my career,” said Elkins. “At Zeus, we’ve always believed that our strength lies in our unity. Every milestone we’ve reached has been made possible by the collective effort of a truly exceptional team and the belief that we’re better when we’re together.”

Elkins continued, “I’m honored to stand alongside such an inspiring group of finalists. It’s an honor to be part of this community, and I look forward to learning from the experiences and insights of my fellow finalists. The future is bright, and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Entrepreneur of the Year honors business leaders for their ingenuity, courage and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to strengthen it for the future.

Regional award winners will be announced on June 12 during a special celebration in Philadelphia and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur of the Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur of the Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.