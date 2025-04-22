Solutions360 announces integration with Inspect Point to expand end-to-end fire protection

Solutions360 announced a new in-depth integration with Inspect Point, uniting the two platforms to simplify operations and deliver more value to fire protection companies.

This new collaboration connects Q360—Solutions360’s fully integrated ERP system—with Inspect Point’s mobile inspection and field service platform. The result: integrators can now manage everything from inspections and deficiencies to invoicing with one bi-directional workflow, eliminating duplicate data entry and enabling real-time data sharing between the field and the back office.

“At Solutions360, our mission is to become our customers’ most valued business partner,” said Brad Dempsey, CEO of Solutions360. “This integration is a natural extension of that commitment. We’re helping fire protection companies reduce friction between departments, improve profitability, and create a more connected business—without the complexity of juggling disconnected tools.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Solutions360 and bring a comprehensive, integrated solution to the fire protection industry,” said Pat Doyle, CEO of Inspect Point. “The combination of Inspect Point’s inspection and maintenance management platform with Q360’s business management tools offers fire protection contractors the best of both worlds: efficient, scalable workflows in the field and optimized back-office operations. Our goal is to provide a truly seamless experience from inspection to invoicing, driving operational efficiency and improving customer satisfaction.”

Key integration benefits include:

Real-time syncing of inspection results and service data into Q360

Automated billing and job costing tied directly to field activities

Streamlined scheduling and resource planning for both project and service work

Enhanced reporting and forecasting with Q360’s powerful business intelligence tools

Fire protection companies leveraging this integration will be equipped to better manage inspections, service requests, and customer communication while also strengthening back-office performance in accounting, operations, and executive decision-making.