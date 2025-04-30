Everon Secures National Cooperative Purchasing Contract With Sourcewell

Everon, a leading security integrator and provider of commercial security, video, fire and life-safety solutions in the United States, announced its award of a Sourcewell cooperative purchasing contract in the state and local government category.

The contract allows Everon to expand its extensive portfolio of offerings and services to public agencies across the U.S.

Sourcewell serves government, education and nonprofit organizations across the U.S., including all 50 states, Washington D.C., and U.S. territories. It operates as a national cooperative purchasing organization, leveraging the collective buying power of over 50,000 participating public sector agencies to help them streamline procurement through pre-negotiated, competitively solicited contracts to secure cost-effective and efficient purchasing solutions.

“Our agreement with Sourcewell demonstrates the tangible value in working with Everon. We can help public agencies across the country optimize savings and avoid delays in the purchasing process,” said Scott Wulforst, senior director, state and local government programs, Everon. “We are excited to be a Sourcewell-approved vendor and look forward to working with K-12 schools, higher education institutions, and state and local municipalities as a critical resource and all-in-one provider to support their security, video, fire and life safety needs.”

Everon secured the Sourcewell contract following a rigorous request for proposal (RFP) process, ensuring compliance with local procurement requirements and delivering exceptional value and service. The contract grants any public agency access to purchase from Everon through a ready-to-use, Sourcewell-vetted contract, streamlining the public purchasing process.

Under the contract, Everon can provide public agencies nationwide with streamlined, cost-effective access to a wide range of solutions and services tailored to their facilities’ needs, including:

· Access control systems

· Intrusion alarm systems

· Video systems, remote monitoring

· Fire alarm, sprinkler

· Gunshot detection

· Installation, service, and maintenance

· Advanced smoke, heat, and gas

· Mass notification and emergency

· Ancillary services, lights

· Visitor management

· Testing and inspections

· 24/7/365 UL listed monitoring

“We’re excited to welcome Everon to our elite group of Sourcewell-approved vendors,” said John Caddy, associate director of cooperative contracts, Sourcewell. “Everon’s deep experience in the security, fire and life safety industry for the public sector as well as their ability to scale nationally made them a standout choice during our competitive solicitation process.”