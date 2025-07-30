SS&Si Adds Hanwha Vision to Distribution Portfolio

SS&Si Dealer Network has added Hanwha Vision to its national distribution lineup, expanding its catalog of electronic security and low-voltage products with a brand known for advanced AI-powered video surveillance and a robust video management system.

The partnership enables SS&Si dealers to source Hanwha Vision products alongside intrusion, access control, wire, and other low-voltage essentials, helping streamline procurement for more complex or compliance-driven installations. Hanwha Vision’s solutions are fully NDAA and TAA compliant and support flexible deployment models, including on-premise and hybrid options.

“I’m thrilled to add Hanwha Vision to our product line,” said Jake Voll, president of SS&Si Dealer Network. “Our dealers deserve best-in-class partners who are committed to the channel — offering secure, NDAA-compliant solutions with flexible on-premise and hybrid deployment options. Hanwha delivers all of that, with manufacturing based in South Korea and Vietnam, and a large team of U.S.-based field representatives supporting the channel.”

Hanwha Vision products are positioned for use in government, education, healthcare and enterprise environments, according to the announcement. The lineup includes cameras with built-in analytics for license plate recognition (LPR), object classification and loitering detection, all supported by the Wisenet WAVE VMS platform. The company’s open architecture approach also ensures smooth integration with third-party systems.

SS&Si dealers will also benefit from backend support that includes flexible financing, project registration for improved margins, as well as free shipping from stocked warehouses nationwide. No minimum order requirements and access to field experts further enhance the value of the new offering.

Dealers can explore current inventory and support options at shop.ssandsi.com or by contacting their SS&Si account manager.