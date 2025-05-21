MCA Buys Physical Security Unit From Presidio

Mobile Communications America (MCA), a security integration and critical communications provider, recently announced the acquisition of Presidio’s physical security integration business (PhySec).

The strategic acquisition underscores MCA’s commitment to providing innovative, customizable security solutions to its clients, according to the announcement.

Presidio is a global digital services and solutions provider specializing in secure cloud environments that drive digital transformation. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including strategy and consulting, implementation, managed services, and flexible financing options, to support clients throughout their IT lifecycle.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Ind., with additional offices in Grand Rapids and Ferndale, Mich., as well as Dublin, Ohio, PhySec has earned top-tier status as a trusted security integrator. It specializes in delivering custom-designed security systems to key industries, including educational institutions, healthcare facilities, universities and industrial organizations across the Midwest and U.S. nationally.

“Together PhySec and MCA will continue to offer the custom solutions and client support we're known for as well as strategically invest in new innovations for securing our customers intellectual and physical assets,” said Eric Adams, vice president, physical security, Presidio. “We’ll continue to collaborate closely with Presidio as their exclusive partner for physical security products and services.”

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, shared his enthusiasm for the acquisition, noting that it represents more than just growth. “Bringing PhySec on board is a strategic alignment of expertise, vision, and shared responsibility,” he said. “Their strong reputation for delivering tailored security solutions across critical sectors reflects the core values we uphold at MCA. This partnership strengthens our foundation for workplace protection and drives continued innovation and efficiency for our customers.”