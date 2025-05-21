Unlimited Technology Appoints Sarah Booth as CMO

Unlimited Technology, a national leader in integrated security systems and mission-critical infrastructure solutions, announced the appointment of Sarah Booth as chief marketing officer (CMO).

Booth’s arrival builds on a deliberate series of leadership investments that have shaped a cohesive executive team and positioned the company for scalable growth and long-term customer success across federal and commercial markets, the announcement states.

Booth brings more than 20 years of experience in marketing, strategy and executive leadership across the security and technology sectors, with prior roles at G4S, ADT/Tyco Integrated Security and multiple high-growth SaaS companies. In her new role, she will lead all marketing and communications functions and play a central role in shaping corporate strategy, driving demand and aligning go-to-market execution with the company’s long-term priorities.

“Sarah’s energy, experience and customer focus are exactly what we need as we grow,” said John A. Petruzzi Jr., CEO of Unlimited Technology. “As we continue building a unified platform and culture, she’ll help ensure our brand reflects the excellence of our people and the trust our customers place in us.”

Booth joins a leadership team shaped under Petruzzi, who became CEO in June 2023. Shortly after stepping into the role, he named Dan Grafton as COO and, in early 2024, appointed Chris Bennett as CFO — key additions that have helped refine the company’s operating model and accelerate performance.

Under Petruzzi’s leadership, Unlimited Technology has unified its executive bench and strengthened operational alignment across both sides of the business. Key members of the leadership team include:

Bennett , CFO – guiding sustainable performance through finance and M&A

, CFO – guiding sustainable performance through finance and M&A Grafton , COO – overseeing operations, service delivery and integration

, COO – overseeing operations, service delivery and integration John Palumbo , president, UT Commercial – leading enterprise growth and infrastructure strategy

, president, UT Commercial – leading enterprise growth and infrastructure strategy Michael Margolis , president, UT Government – driving mission-critical federal innovation

, president, UT Government – driving mission-critical federal innovation Alexander W. Oppenhimer , chief compliance officer – leading legal, ESG and regulatory functions

, chief compliance officer – leading legal, ESG and regulatory functions Heath Mabe, SVP of business development – spearheading growth in federal and critical infrastructure markets

Together, this leadership team brings decades of security industry experience spanning Fortune 500 companies, federal agencies and high-growth environments.

Earlier this year, the company announced that its longtime federal contractor affiliate, Integrated Security Technologies is now doing business as UT Government. The rebrand is part of a broader initiative to streamline operations, clarify regulatory alignment and sharpen focus on services within the government, critical infrastructure and enterprise business sectors.

Booth’s appointment follows a series of strategic milestones, including the opening of a new branch in Raleigh, North Carolina, and expanded investment in talent identification, employee retention, recognition and development.

“With a strong pipeline and a unified team, we’re on track for another year of customer-driven growth,” said Petruzzi. “That kind of progress doesn’t happen by chance — it happens because of our people. When you invest in the right talent and culture, everything else follows. We’re proud of what we’ve built — and even more excited about what’s ahead.”