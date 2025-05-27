Acadian Total Security recognizes its 2025 Employee of the Year

At Acadian’s annual company meeting held in early May, National Sales Representative Coby Richard was recognized as Acadian Total Security’s 2025 Employee of the Year. Richard was presented with his award by Acadian Companies Vice President Brandon Niles.

Richard was chosen for the recognition due to his established results, professionalism, and excellent customer service, making him a true asset to Acadian Total Security.

Richard has been with Acadian Total Security since September 2017, where he sells and quotes commercial security and fire systems, access control, and video camera installations.

A native of Kaplan, Louisiana, Richard has been in the commercial security industry since 2003. He is a graduate of Kaplan High School and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

One of Richard’s colleagues who nominated him for the award said, “Coby calls me at the end of every day to check up. He goes out of his way, every single day, to make sure I’m not alone in my work and overwhelmed.”