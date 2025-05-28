RapidFire Safety & Security Expands Texas Presence With SDS Buy

RapidFire Safety & Security, based in St. Louis, has acquired SDS Security, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based systems integrator with a 30-year history in the region. The deal marks RapidFire’s fifth acquisition in Texas and its 20th overall since launching in 2022.

Founded in 1994, SDS Security offers a wide range of custom-designed security solutions including video surveillance, access control, intrusion detection, fire alarms and intercom systems. The company serves clients in sectors such as retail, industrial, financial services, healthcare, education and government.

SDS will continue to operate under its existing leadership, with additional resources and support from RapidFire.

“Since 1994, SDS Security has built a trusted reputation across Dallas-Fort Worth by delivering reliable, professional service to our clients — many of whom have been with us since the beginning,” said SDS President Steve Schmitz. “Joining forces with RapidFire opens the door to new opportunities, expanded resources, and continued growth.”

RapidFire COO Brian Modglin called the acquisition a strategic move that strengthens the company’s footprint in Texas. “This acquisition aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled safety and security services by combining SDS Security’s deep expertise and stellar reputation with RapidFire’s innovative technology and operational excellence,” he said.

Bob Ricucci, Chief Revenue Officer at RapidFire, added that SDS’s strong presence and client-first approach will help elevate service capabilities across the state.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The SDS acquisition follow's RapidFire's purchase of Christopherson Fire Protection earlier in May.