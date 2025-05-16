RapidFire Safety & Security Acquires Christopherson Fire Protection

St. Louis-based RapidFire Safety & Security has acquired Christopherson Fire Protection, a Chino, Calif.-based fire protection firm. The deal strengthens RapidFire’s service offerings and expands its footprint in Southern California. This marks the company’s ninth acquisition in the state.

Christopherson was founded in 1985 by David Christopherson and was currently owned by his son, Eric. The company has been serving Greater Los Angeles, Inland Empire and San Diego County for over 40 years. Christopherson specializes in the design, installation, inspection and maintenance of fire sprinkler systems, kitchen fire suppression systems, fire extinguishers, emergency lighting, backflow devices, and hood and duct cleaning services. Christopherson is an authorized distributor for ANSUL and AMEREX systems.

With thousands of fire systems under recurring inspection and repair across Southern California, Christopherson was built on a foundation of safety and personalized customer service. The company’s continued growth is driven by dedicated sales efforts, customer referrals and the reputation they’ve earned over the past 40 years. Christopherson’s team will continue to deliver exceptional service to their clients, now with the added support and resources of RapidFire.

“Christopherson Fire Protection is a great fit to our established reputation in the Southern California market,” said John De Sousa, RapidFire’s Western general manager. “With the addition of Christopherson’s experience, we continue our rapid growth trajectory in our region and further expand our presence throughout the Southern California marketplace. Our commitment to partnering with businesses like Christopherson’s expands our services and aligns with our people-centric, family-built strategy.”

“In 1985, David Christopherson started Christopherson Fire Protection with one simple promise: to keep people safe. For over 40 years, that promise has guided everything we do,” said Eric Christopherson. “Dave always said, ‘Every customer is a member of a family — treat them like one of ours.’”

He continued, “That belief became the heart of our company, shaping how we show up, how we serve, and how we care. Today, we’re proud to honor Dave’s legacy by joining forces with one of the most respected names in fire safety: RapidFire. This partnership means broader services, deeper resources, and new opportunities to protect what matters most.”