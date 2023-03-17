System Surveyor CEO Chris Hugman to moderate ISC West panel on improving end-user, system integrator Relationships

AUSTIN, March 16, 2023 – System Surveyor, provider of the easy-to-use, collaborative system design platform and mobile app, is pleased to share that its CEO Chris Hugman will moderate an informative panel discussion at ISC West 2023 called Mind Meld: Improving End User vs. System Integrator Relationships. The session will take place on Thursday, March 30 at 1 p.m. in Venetian Room 309.

Hugman will facilitate an engaging conversation with co-panelists Alexander Sohn of American Financial Group, Del Deason of Vision Security Technologies and Thomas W. Herr of Matrix-NDI. They will tackle key questions that security professionals wrestle with such as:

Why are end users increasingly designing systems themselves?

What could system integrators do to evolved their technology to serve customers?

What do end users mean by asking for a customer portal?

What information do system integrators need from customers to be more accurate and creative about solutions?

Why are technical review processes so time consuming?

What is an ideal relationship in terms of collaboration, technology, and transparency?

This session offers an informative, cathartic airing of what end users want system integrators to know and vice versa. A stronger understanding of each other is essential to bridge divisions, improve communications, expand opportunities and strengthen partnerships.

For more information about this session and to add it to your show calendar, click here. For more information about System Surveyor or to meet with Hugman and the team at ISC West, visit booth 5064 in the Exhibit Hall from March 29-31, 2023.