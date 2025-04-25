Wolflok partners with IML Security Supply to expand business in the US

Wolflok’s new range of maximum-security key lockboxes was launched to 35,000 industry experts at ISC West in Las Vegas earlier this month. The brand is preparing to impact the US market after its parent company, The Key Safe Company, signed a deal with leading security hardware distributor IML Security Supply, which has ten centers across the country's West and Southwest regions.

Wolflok recently received accreditation from the Loss Prevention Certification Board (LPCB), a globally recognized third-party certification body, at The Security Event in Birmingham, England.

IML will help to distribute Wolflok’s patented, push-button key lock boxes to locksmiths and other security professionals as part of a bid to drive B2B and B2C sales growth in the States.

The company hopes to cater to a surge in demand for business and home security solutions, reportedly driven by technological advancements, rising consumer concerns, and the broader trends of urbanization and population growth.

Both the Wolflok and Wolflok Pro key lock boxes have undergone rigorous attack testing and boast formidable attack security ratings from the LPCB. They also benefit from multi-push button technology that accommodates more than 9.7 million passcode combinations.

James Buckle, Wolflok’s Group Sales Director, said, “The Wolflok maximum-security key lock box offers something different to the market in the USA because it focuses on a high level of protection against attack.

“Having just exhibited Wolflok at ISC West, I was blown away by the interest in what we have created. The feedback was clear that we have built a product that will give people assurance and provide a level of security for storage of keys at point of need that doesn’t currently exist in the USA.”

James added, “I am excited to partner with IML Security Supply through their network of branches. IML has built a successful business based on trust with friendly, knowledgeable, and quick service.

“They have the same vision as Wolflok in terms of offering a first-class experience while working with the best brands in the industry to enable their customers to provide safety excellence.”

Wolflok products benefit from one-handed access with a hinged lid and ergonomic handle, advanced anti-pick technology, and anti-drill hinge pins for extra protection.

These units help businesses to improve their efficiency, meet regulatory requirements, and provide a better service. They also provide a safe way for consumers to grant family, emergency responders, and service providers point-of-need access to their homes.

Formed in 1996, The Key Safe Company employs around 30 people at its head office in Worcester, England. The business began life as a value-added retailer but has evolved into an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) that now designs, makes, and sells a range of security products, including police-preferred key lock boxes, secure cabinets, access control systems, key cabinets, and padlocks. The Key Safe Company has now sold more than three million key lock boxes worldwide.

For more information, visit the brand’s new website at www.wolflok.com.