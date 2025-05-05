SIA and ISC open call for proposals for ISC East 2025 and ISC West 2026

The Security Industry Association (SIA) and ISC Security Events are seeking proposals from subject matter experts for the SIA Education at ISC conference programs at ISC East 2025 and ISC West 2026. ISC East 2026 will take place Nov. 18-20 at the Javits Center in New York City, and ISC West 2026 will be held March 23-27 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Education is an essential part of the ISC East and West programs each year, and the SIA Education at ISC conference program always strives to deliver a lineup of informative, engaging sessions that offer critical information on the most innovative, relevant technologies in security and public safety. If you or a colleague have an idea for a session that offers best practices, lessons learned, case studies, or other insights that would benefit ISC East or West attendees, submit your proposal today!

Both ISC East and ISC West offer specialized education tracks for physical, IT, and Internet of Things (IoT) security integrators, dealers, and end-user decision-makers from various vertical markets. All sessions are strictly commercial-free and offer countless insights into today’s security market. The SIA Education at ISC conference programs are seeking creative session proposals on topics like:

Access and identity management

Artificial intelligence and digital transformation

Business development

Connected security and IoT

Critical infrastructure and data protection

Cybersecurity and IT

Dealer, installer, integrator, and business development

Detection and response

Innovation

IT for physical security

Leadership and workforce development

New technology and automation

Open standards and interoperability

Physical security

Product training and case studies

Risk management and public safety

Security design

Security Megatrends

Security operations centers

Strategic management

Uncrewed systems, drones, and robotics

Video surveillance

Workplace violence

School security

And more!

Proposals for ISC East 2025 and ISC West 2026 are due Friday, June 13. Speakers will be notified of their proposal statuses for ISC East by Tuesday, Sept. 2, and for ISC West by Friday, Oct. 3. Submit your ISC East proposal here, and submit your ISC West proposal here.