FLIR to demonstrate the advantages of multi-layered security solutions at ISC West 2025

FLIR, a leader in visible and thermal imaging sensors for security applications, will use ISC West 2025 to show visitors how they can benefit from adopting a multi-layered approach to their security challenges.

With extensive experience across applications that include fence line/perimeter protection, parking lots, outdoor area protection, and entry/interior area protection, FLIR designs its solutions as building blocks that can integrate to form a robust multi-layered security solution.



ISC West 2025 is a comprehensive and converged security trade event taking place from March 31 to April 4 at the Venetian Expo convention center in Las Vegas, USA. On Stand 29075, FLIR will emphasize that today’s security response has to be precise, quick, flexible, and robust in the face of threats that are more intelligent and complex than ever before. Ensuring the safety and protection of people and the security of buildings is becoming ever more challenging, rendering traditional security models insufficient.



The way forward lies in developing advanced situational awareness capabilities, namely a security framework that not only reacts to threats but also supports active prevention. Detecting threats in real time, responding with precision, and continuously adapting to emerging risks is crucial for upholding safety and security.



At ISC West 2025, FLIR will demonstrate how, using the latest multi-layered security solutions, it turns this idea from concept into reality, creating several barriers for potential intruders. A combination of technologies strengthens each stage of the security journey from initial detection to identification and tracking, stopping threats before they cause harm.



By combining thermal, visible, and ground-based radar imaging with FLIR’s Virtual Barrier video analytics, multi-layered solutions provide the strategic building blocks to detect, identify, track, and act over a long range and in any weather conditions.



Central to any multi-layered solution is thermal imaging technology. FLIR cameras integrate with third-party video management systems (VMS), adhere to strict cybersecurity protocols, and comply with the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). At ISC West, the FLIR stand will host a number of key camera innovations, including the FC-AI-R rugged thermal radiometric camera.



The FLIR FC-Series AI-R integrates deep neural network and motion analytics. With a thermal sensitivity of <35 mK NETD, this advanced radiometric camera offers enhanced situational awareness and clear image quality for perimeter security and physical asset safety.



Also in the spotlight will be the FLIR Quasar PTZ AI PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) infrared thermal camera. Featuring edge AI video analytics to detect and accurately classify humans and vehicles, applications include commercial and critical infrastructure sites, remote facilities, or any large area requiring close monitoring.



Elsewhere on the FLIR stand will be the FH-R-PTZ, a multi-spectral pan-tilt-zoom radiometric camera. Upon detecting a hot spot or surface temperature change, the contactless temperature measurement is sent to the operator through a connected VMS for instantaneous assessment and deployment of response tactics.



Visitors to ISC West 2025 seeking a technical discussion about multi-layered security or any other solutions can tap into the expertise of FLIR professionals, with representatives from both engineering and sales available on the stand. A Spanish-speaking representative will also be present.