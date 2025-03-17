dormakaba unveils new products, showcases layered security solutions at ISC West

dormakaba will present its latest developments and innovations in access solutions at the International Security Conference and Exposition (ISC) West 2025, the leading security trade event in the U.S., in Las Vegas (March 31-April 4).

In booth #20007, dormakaba is showcasing its portfolio of layered security solutions, emphasizing how flexible, scalable offerings secure every access point from perimeter to interior. dormakaba will highlight the seamless integration of its solutions to ensure organizations stay secure today and are prepared for tomorrow.

“When it comes to the security of the people and places that matter to you, dormakaba is your trusted partner,” said Ben Brydges, Executive Vice President, dormakaba North America. “We encourage attendees to join us and experience our multifaceted security approach—one that compounds into a sophisticated, layered defense."