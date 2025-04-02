HID to bring a modern, seamless security experience to ISC West 2025

HID debuts its latest innovations at ISC West 2025. As the industry accelerates its shift toward mobile-first and seamless security integrations, HID has been working on solutions to create smoother and more secure access across touchpoints—from entryways to internal systems—optimizing workflows and minimizing disruptions.

“HID is at the forefront of driving a world of seamless security, combining our deep expertise with continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of modern access control and identification,” said Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at HID. “As organizations embrace mobile-first solutions and integrated security ecosystems, HID remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that streamline access, enhance user experiences, and reinforce security and secure identity at every touchpoint.”

Visit HID at booth #8053 and Mercury at booth #27109, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience this shift firsthand and see the future of secure identity and access control in action: