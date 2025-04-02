HID to bring a modern, seamless security experience to ISC West 2025
HID debuts its latest innovations at ISC West 2025. As the industry accelerates its shift toward mobile-first and seamless security integrations, HID has been working on solutions to create smoother and more secure access across touchpoints—from entryways to internal systems—optimizing workflows and minimizing disruptions.
“HID is at the forefront of driving a world of seamless security, combining our deep expertise with continuous innovation to meet the evolving needs of modern access control and identification,” said Ramesh Songukrishnasamy, senior vice president and chief technology officer at HID. “As organizations embrace mobile-first solutions and integrated security ecosystems, HID remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technologies that streamline access, enhance user experiences, and reinforce security and secure identity at every touchpoint.”
Visit HID at booth #8053 and Mercury at booth #27109, where attendees will have the opportunity to experience this shift firsthand and see the future of secure identity and access control in action:
HID Signo Readers: Versatile, Secure, and Future-Ready
The flagship HID Signo Readers offer robust versatility, supporting a broad range of credential technologies—including cards, fobs, digital wallets, and government-issued credentials like PIV, CAC, and TWIC. Designed for modern workplaces and high-security environments, the portfolio now includes the new HID Signo PIV Contact Reader, a multi-factor authentication solution meeting FIPS-201 compliance and NIST 800-116 guidelines. When integrated with Mercury MP4502 controllers, it delivers high-assurance security for U.S. federal government entities and organizations managing single facilities or global networks.
New! Mercury Embedded Application Environment
The Mercury embedded application environment is an open platform that enables OEMs and technology partners to develop and deploy custom applications directly on Mercury MP Controllers. Unlike traditional access controllers that rely on server-based logic and are limited in upstream system connections, this platform brings real-time logic processing to the edge, reducing latency, increasing availability, and enhancing system redundancy.
New! HID Integration Service
This integration platform-as-a-service (IPaaS) was designed to empower application developers, solution integrators, and software vendors to seamlessly and rapidly integrate essential physical security solutions, solving the industry-wide struggle with managing third-party integrations.
New! OMNIKEY SE Plug Reader
Revolutionize logical access with a cable-free reader that provides secure, passwordless authentication for mobile professionals. Ideal for hybrid workplaces (like healthcare, retail, law enforcement, and other enterprise environments), it ensures your workforce has seamless access to corporate resources from any location—whether in the field, while working remotely, or when traveling. This versatile reader offers multi-device compatibility — working effortlessly with smartphones, tablets, and laptops using a USB-C interface. OMNIKEY SE Plug supports passkeys and other multi-factor authentication (MFA) methods for enhanced security against phishing and credential theft.
HID Mobile Access
HID Mobile Access solutions leverage smartphones and wearables for secure, convenient, and touchless authentication, making them ideal for any environment where access control is needed, including workplaces, universities, commercial real estate, financial institutions, and more. Streamline management with the HID Origo portal, centralizing user management and integrating seamlessly with access control systems. Reduce the need for physical encoding, printing, and returns, and embrace a future where access control is simple and efficient.
HID Linq
HID will demonstrate the powerful HID Linq tool platform, designed for seamless device management through Mercury controllers and HID Signo readers. The HID Linq tool provides real-time device state reporting, remote configuration and adjustment capability, as well as seamless firmware updates.
HID FARGO HPD5000e Printer
Making its ISC West debut, the printer was engineered for universities, medium-to-large businesses, healthcare facilities, and government agencies that need retransfer printing technology to effectively personalize contactless cards and for any organization looking to switch from a higher-end, direct-to-card printer to a retransfer printing solution for improved image quality.
Additionally, HID will participate in four speaking sessions, highlighting the expertise of its thought leaders:
-
The Impact of Identity on the Physical and Digital Access Landscape—April 1, 10 a.m. PST
-
Security Women Actively Supporting Women—How to Develop and Enhance Employee Resource Groups Focused on Women—April 2, 2:15 p.m. PST
-
Retrospective/Future: What Does the Security Experience for Today’s Younger Generation Mean for the Future? April 2, 11:15 a.m. PST
-
Optimizing the Future of Workplace Experience—April 1, 1 p.m. PST