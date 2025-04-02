Platinum Tools showcases new fiber & twisted pair combo wall plate at ISC West 2025

Platinum Tools, a brand of preparation, installation, hand termination, and testing solutions from NSI, is proud to announce it will showcase its new fiber and twisted pair combo wall plate (p/n FPP-01-W-B6) during ISC West 2025, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 2-4 at the Venetian Expo and Convention Center, booth #3036. The SlimFIT Plate Customer Connection Point is now available.

“The SlimFIT Plate Customer Connection Point’s sleek, compact design is preconfigured with a simplex SC/APC internal shuttered adaptor, keystone jack location, and cable management for 600µm or 900µm fiber cable,” explained Charles Hoskins, V.P. of Product Development. “Perfect for residential entries, it includes everything you need for a simple wall installation without drilling.”

Additional features and specifications include:

Material: PVC

Finish: high-end gloss

Color: white

Adapter options: SC/APC (included)

Lifetime Warranty

An NSI brand, Platinum Tools has been helping low-voltage professionals get tough jobs done since 1997, specializing in professional-grade tools, testers, and installation accessories used for the preparation, termination, and integration of wire and cable.