Senstar and Blickfeld announce global expansion of partnership

Following the successful collaboration across Europe, Blickfeld GmbH, a Munich-based 3D LiDAR specialist, and Senstar, a global technology provider of advanced sensing and information management, including perimeter and outdoor security, announce the expansion of their partnership. The partnership will now extend globally, enhancing both companies’ abilities to deliver cutting-edge security solutions to a wider market.

Since the partnership’s inception, Blickfeld’s 3D LiDAR sensor, Blickfeld QbProtect, has been integrated into Senstar’s portfolio of perimeter security systems. This marks the first time Senstar is offering 3D LiDAR technology to its customers. The sensor’s ability to detect intruders using advanced 3D LiDAR technology has proven to be a significant asset, particularly in critical infrastructure projects.

Additionally, the sensor integrates seamlessly with Senstar’s Symphony Common Operating Platform, which includes VMS, creating a comprehensive, unified solution for perimeter intrusion detection—a capability that both companies recently showcased at major industry events such as Security Essen, Data Centre World Asia in Singapore, and ISC East in New York.

Enhanced Customer Benefits

With this expansion, Blickfeld’s advanced 3D LiDAR solutions will now be available to Senstar customers globally. By integrating Blickfeld QbProtect into their portfolio, Senstar is strengthening its existing range of sensing systems with the cutting-edge benefits of 3D LiDAR technology. This addition supports Senstar in tackling complex security challenges across diverse sectors, offering precise object detection, enhanced situational awareness, and robust perimeter protection through 3D LiDAR.

CEO Statements

Fabien Haubert, CEO of Senstar, highlighted the significance of the partnership for their global strategy: “The expansion of our partnership with Blickfeld is a key step in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge perimeter security solutions on a global scale. Blickfeld’s 3D LiDAR technology provides unparalleled detection capabilities, and we are excited to offer this powerful solution to our customers worldwide.”

Dr. Mathias Müller, CEO of Blickfeld, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership expansion: “Our collaboration with Senstar has already demonstrated the value our 3D LiDAR technology brings to perimeter security solutions. Senstar’s expertise in perimeter protection has made them an ideal partner, and we are thrilled to now extend this partnership globally. Together, we can bring Blickfeld QbProtect to a wider range of industries and security applications across the world, offering innovative, high-performance solutions to meet evolving security needs.”