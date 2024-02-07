Vector Security Networks announces partnership with International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO)

PITTSBURGH, February 05, 2024 – Vector Security Networks, a division of Vector Security, Inc., and the single-source provider of physical security solutions and managed network services to multi-site businesses across North America, has been named a partner of the International Supply Chain Protection Organization (ISCPO).

The partnership helps connect ISCPO members to solutions offered by Vector Security Networks that safeguard their supply chain operations while protecting people and product.

As part of its Preferred Partner Program, ISCPO is dedicated to expanding its array of vendor solutions, harnessing proven products and staying at the forefront of industry best practices.

Additionally, Vector Security Networks will participate in Manifest 2024 in Las Vegas, February 5-7, at Caesars Forum. The company’s security experts will be on-hand to discuss challenges, opportunities and solutions for supply chain and logistics providers. The team will also be demonstrating EAIGLE automated vehicle access control and forklift camera solutions that not only can increase safety and security, but can also provide insights to improve business operations. Look for Vector Security Networks at booth #1411.