Thunder Valley Casino Resort taps TKH Security to create a secure parking experience

Nestled in Northern California, just outside of Sacramento, Thunder Valley Casino Resort is a hospitality destination. Owned and operated by the United Auburn Indian Community, the resort has built a reputation for first-class service and meticulous attention to detail, featuring luxury lodging, a full-service spa, an expansive gaming floor, live entertainment, and fine dining experiences.

The resort is investing in enhancements to improve accessibility and reduce friction for guests from the moment they arrive. The goal: eliminate the common stress of finding an available parking spot and replace it with a seamless, intuitive journey.

To achieve this, Thunder Valley has selected TKH Security’s Park Assist Solution, a camera-based Automated Parking Guidance System (APGS) that uses real-time data and visual guidance to reduce search times.

“This investment sends a strong message—Thunder Valley makes every guest feel valued. Spanning 3,777 spaces across seven levels, the APGS will help each guest park faster and feel welcomed before they step inside,” said Kevin Austin , Regional Sales Director, West Coast, TKH Security. “With smart parking as the first and last impression, they’re setting a new standard for guest-first experiences in gaming and hospitality.”

At the heart of this installation is the M5 smart-sensor , a camera-based system engineered to reduce time to park by up to 63% while delivering real-time HD visibility to operators. Each sensor features dual CMOS digital cameras capable of monitoring up to six spaces at once, space by space, mounted above the driving lane for maximum coverage. With a detection accuracy exceeding 99%, the M5 ensures highly reliable performance. Its integrated RGB LED lighting system is fully customizable, using a range of colors to indicate space availability, highlight special-use zones, and guide drivers intuitively throughout the facility.

Supporting the M5 sensors is a robust ecosystem of intelligent solutions designed to enhance both operational control and the driver experience, including:

INX-Core Software Suite : This cloud-based platform delivers both real-time monitoring and historical analytics.

Park Finder : Powered by integrated license plate recognition (LPR), this technology helps guests quickly locate their vehicle through touchscreen kiosks, a mobile app, or enabled pay stations.

Park Alerts : Also powered by LPR, this feature provides operators with instant alerts for vehicles overstaying an allotted time, occupying reserved spaces, or matching the Thunder Valley’s custom VIP or banned list.

And strategic API integrations , including: Ops Command+ Package designed to heighten operational efficiency Customer Experience+ Package built to elevate the guest’s experience Business Development+ Package adding further capabilities to boost revenue and profitability



“We thank the United Auburn Indian Community for their trust and collaboration. We look forward to the positive impact this system will bring to their guests, staff, and operations for years to come,” said Austin.

Estimated installation completion is Q4 2025.