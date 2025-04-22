City of Norman selects RGB Spectrum to power its new Traffic Management Center
RGB Spectrum today announced that the City of Norman, Oklahoma, has selected the company to deliver a video processing and control system for its new Traffic Management Center (TMC). This display approach will replace the traditional front-of-room screen with personal console-based video walls for operational efficiency.
Designed in partnership with global engineering and design firm Stantec, the new system offers support for compact, efficient traffic management environments. At the core of the deployment are RGB Spectrum’s Zio 4000 series video processor, XtendPoint KVM-over-IP, and RGB Rack PCs, enabling seamless, customized workflows for operators.
“Norman’s commitment to cutting-edge technology ensures we can effectively monitor traffic patterns and enhance safety for all who live, work, and travel through our city,” said David R. Riesland, City Transportation Engineer, City of Norman. “This project has been over 15 years in the making, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that long-time vision finally become reality. We’re excited to partner with RGB Spectrum to implement a best-in-class solution that supports our mission.”
The new 2,300-square-foot facility will be transformed from a shell space into a highly functional center, including three offices, an operations room, and an IT room. Within the operations space, four operators oversee five discrete networks—ranging from ATMS/ITS and enterprise to public safety, security, and web administration—through a fully distributed architecture. Each operator will have access to five dedicated Rack PCs located remotely in the IT room, allowing for quiet, clutter-free workstations and centralized maintenance.
Using RGB Spectrum’s XtendPoint KVM-over-IP with multiviewing capability, operators control and interact with any PC across any network from their consoles. The upper displays at each station serve as personalized “video walls,” dynamically combining a mix of sources. Each operator can mirror a common display layout or configure their own unique, task-specific view. In total, any operator can control and view any or all of the 20 Rack PCs, providing a flexible and resilient operations environment.
Whether deploying a centralized video wall or a decentralized, operator-specific layout, RGB Spectrum delivers the mission-critical performance and adaptability that modern traffic management centers demand. Learn more at www.rgb.com.