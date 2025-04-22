City of Norman selects RGB Spectrum to power its new Traffic Management Center

RGB Spectrum today announced that the City of Norman, Oklahoma, has selected the company to deliver a video processing and control system for its new Traffic Management Center (TMC). This display approach will replace the traditional front-of-room screen with personal console-based video walls for operational efficiency.

Designed in partnership with global engineering and design firm Stantec, the new system offers support for compact, efficient traffic management environments. At the core of the deployment are RGB Spectrum’s Zio 4000 series video processor, XtendPoint KVM-over-IP, and RGB Rack PCs, enabling seamless, customized workflows for operators.

“Norman’s commitment to cutting-edge technology ensures we can effectively monitor traffic patterns and enhance safety for all who live, work, and travel through our city,” said David R. Riesland, City Transportation Engineer, City of Norman. “This project has been over 15 years in the making, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see that long-time vision finally become reality. We’re excited to partner with RGB Spectrum to implement a best-in-class solution that supports our mission.”