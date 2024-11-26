Knightscope closes contracts in 12 U.S. states

Knightscope, Inc. today announced that it has closed new contracts in 12 U.S. states for its K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs), K1B Emergency Communication Devices (ECDs), and related services. Deployment locations will span the United States across California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, and Washington and represent clients across diverse industries such as state and local government, universities, utilities, and commercial real estate.

The K5 is Knightscope’s flagship ASR, driven by proprietary AI software that enhances safety measures at the property while providing visitors with a unique, interactive guest experience with client-specific graphics, a client-selected voice for custom audio broadcast messaging, and improved access to emergency services. The K5 patrols a property without human intervention and provides clients with real-time actionable intelligence to ensure the safety of employees, patrons, and visitors.

Knightscope’s modern, blue light ECDs are the key to curing an overconfident dependence on cell phones. Many people may not have (or simply may not be carrying) a cell phone, the cell phone’s battery may be down, or there may be no signal in the area. Similarly, it is possible that visitors who find themselves in need of assistance may not be familiar with local geography and landmarks, thus being unable to give emergency responders an exact or accurate location over a cell phone. And with the recently announced service from Verizon Frontline, the advanced network and technology for first responders, users get priority access to cellular bandwidth to ensure the call reaches the right help in a timely manner.